NEW ORLEANS-- Ever try yoga in a room set to 125 degrees? Well, now you can at Planet Beach Riverbend.

Hot Worx Yoga is the latest craze, where you do the popular yoga poses like cobra and warrior inside a room set to 125 degrees. The air is dry and not humid, but it sure does get hot inside. The yoga is done in an infrared sauna for 30 minutes. You also have other options like pilates to choose from.

News with a Twist's Kenny Lopez & Taylor Feingold gave it a try!

For more information about Hot Worx Yoga at Planet Beach Riverbend, click HERE.