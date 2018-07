Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Author Anne Rice's one-time New Orleans Victorian mansion has been listed for $4.5 million dollars!

According to Realtor.com, one of the homes the NOLA native previously lived in has been painstakingly restored and is back on the market.

The house dates back to the 1880s and is considered a Victorian mansion with 8,747-square-feet that includes 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms, along with 2 half bathrooms.

