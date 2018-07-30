× After 175-plus years, Antoine’s restaurant is finally getting an elevator

NEW ORLEANS– The popular and legendary French Quarter restaurant, Antoine’s, is finally getting an elevator. In its 175-plus years of existence, it has never had an elevator.

Spokespeople for the restaurant say that they have a lot of dining room upstairs and as some of their guests age they want to make it easier for every age group to get around easier.

No word yet when the elevator will be officially unveiled.

Antoine’s is the oldest French-Creole fine dining restaurant in New Orleans. Antoine’s has 14 dining rooms and each has unique history and charm.