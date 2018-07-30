$25,000 reward offered for info on Claiborne Ave. mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Information leading to an arrest in the case of a mass shooting over the weekend that left three people dead and seven people injured has been raised to $25,000.

Crimestoppers doubled its initial $5,000 reward to $10,000 for this case, the FBI New Orleans office is offering a $10,000 reward, and an additional $5,000 is being offered by the New Orleans office of the ATF.

"This demonstrates the seriousness with which the NOPD and our partner agencies are taking this case," NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said. "That will not stop until we find out who did this. Right now, we are still asking for the public's help. We know that someone knows something."

Shots rang out on the evening of July 28 along a crowded stretch of South Claiborne Avenue at Louisiana Avenue after two armed men chased one of the victims into a crowd of people and opened fire.

Both shooters wore hoods or ski masks and latex gloves, according to Harrison.

One suspect had a rifle while the second suspect had two handguns.

Ten people were struck by bullets, including the intended victim, who was shot multiple times as the suspects stood over his body and fired multiple rounds.

One of the shooting victims ran down Louisiana before collapsing and dying at that scene.

The shooting is thought to have been gang related, but no further details have been released at this time.

The three who died have been identified as 38-year-old Kurshaw Jackson, 27-year-old Taiesha Watkins and 28-year-old Jeremiah Lee.

The key to solving the case and bringing the shooters to justice is going to be community involvement, Harrison said.

"For those that were involved, do the right thing, turn yourself in," FBI special agent Eric Rommal said. "For those of you that have seen something, now is the opportunity for you to come forward and do the right thing as well. We need your help, and we're willing to pay a reward in order to solicit some of that information."

The investigation will not be able to brought to a successful conclusion without community support, Harrison said.

"We really need your help," Harrison said. "This will be solved by community support. This can't just be on law enforcement alone."

