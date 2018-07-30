× 2 burnt bodies found in wooded area of Algiers

ALGIERS– The NOPD and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal are investigating the discovery of 2 burnt bodies in a wooded area in Algiers.

The bodies were located near the intersection of Maumus Avenue and Bennett Street.

The NOFD got a call about a brush fire in a wooded area near that location around 11:35 p.m. Sunday.

According to NOPD investigators, fire crews discovered the charred remains of two people while they were putting out the fire.

Both bodies were burned beyond recognition.

NOPD Detectives say that the remains both showed signs of foul play.

The incident is now being investigated as a double homicide.

The New Orleans Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death and release the names of the victims upon completion of autopsies and the notification of families.