Mayor Cantrell issues statement on multiple shootings on S. Claiborne Ave.

NEW ORLEANS– Mayor LaToya Cantrell released the following statement on the shootings that occurred on South Claiborne Avenue near the Milan area on Saturday night.

“There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our City when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, and we have had more than enough. Three more lives—gone. It has to end. This happened near my neighborhood, on the edge of Broadmoor. It’s unacceptable anywhere.”

She goes on to say, “We are grateful to those on the scene tonight: the NOPD, EMS, the chaplains and the social workers. We will dedicate every resource necessary to ending this horror and seeing justice done.”

As of 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, 10 people have been reported shot and three of those people were declared dead at the scene, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The remaining seven victims have been transported to area hospitals for treatment. The investigation is on-going.