Business owners on South Claiborne want people to focus on the good things that happen on their block

NEW ORLEANS-- WGNO went back to the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue on Sunday and talked to business owners about the shootings which left three dead, and injured seven others.

Business owners said they want to focus on the positive things that happen in their neighborhood. They said they are constantly working on being a positive force in the community. Although none of them wanted to go on camera to speak, they did show us this picture of something they want the community to know.

This is a picture that Edward Buckles @E_Buckles posted on Twitter. This picture is from a toy drive and bike giveaway right in front of the same spot where last night's violence took place. The business owners on this block also offer health care assistance and youth summer programs to help make a difference in their community. They aren't going to tolerate violence of any kind.