× VIDEO: Highlights from Day 3 of Saints Training Camp

Metairie, La- New Orleans opened Saturday’s practice to the public and it was the first day in full pads. Here are highlights from Day Three of Saints Training Camp in Metairie. A sold out crowd was on hand to witness the 2018-2019 New Orleans Saints first hand before the start the upcoming football season. Highlights from Saturday’s practice include great catches by Tre’Quan Smith, Tommylee Lewis, Michael Thomas and Dan Arnold. Defense highlights include break ups by Vonn Bell and and Sharrod Neasman and a pick by De’Vante Harris. The Saints will continue to practice at the Metairie facility for the next two days before having an off day on Tuesday. The Saints will have one practice outside the Metairie facility and that take place on Sunday night August 5th on the campus of Tulane University. The Saints first preseason game will be on the road Thursday August 9th at Jacksonville. All open practices in Metairie are Sold Out according the Saints websites. The Saints will open the regular season Septemer 9th versus NFC South foe Tampa Bay inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The following highlights were shot by Robert O’Shields and Karen Loftus, edited by Robert O’Shields.

Music by: Kristofor Josef Anderson (BMI)

Title: 4th and Goal