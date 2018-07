NEW ORLEANS — Three people are dead and seven have been sent to the hospital after a shooting on South Claiborne.

Details are scarce, but NOPD said the shooting happened sometime after 8:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Claiborne in the Central City neighborhood.

There are 10 victims. Three died and seven others were taken to area hospitals.

Check back for updates on this developing story.