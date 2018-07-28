× Saints training camp: Day 3

Metairie, La. — Not only did Saturday mark the first day in pads for the Saints, but it was also the first day of their 2018 training camp that was open to the public. Fans were lined-up to get into the facility hours before practice was scheduled to start and brought a welcomed extra energy to practice.

"It was great," said Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead. "The energy was great. They were screaming as soon as we came out the door. That's what we expect from the Who Dat Nation. We expect that energy. That's what we get in the Superdome and that's why our record is consistently well at home."

"The fans out here were definitely good," said Saints cornerback P.J. Williams. "It's a lot more energy. It's like when you're in the stadium-- everyone getting loud when you make a play so it's definitely a little bit more adrenaline rushing when you're coming out."

Day three of camp saw the team put on the pads for the first time, which even though it meant the workouts were more taxing, it was a welcomed step in getting ready for the season.

"You get a real look," Armstead said. "It's hard to get the timing of your hands and your placement in the jerseys. We play the game in pads so this is a good time to start working toward actual game day."

"It feels good to get back and get back used to having pads on," Williams said. "This is when you know the season's coming."

"It was a great day," said Saints safety Vonn Bell. "Great energy, great enthusiasm. We started-out fast on defense but I always love getting the pads on and pop around in the pads a little bit and just have fun with your guys out there."

"Especially for me," said Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone. "Because I haven't done it since when? October? So it felt good to get out there and get a couple hits in."

"Man you know we're D-line," said Saints rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport. "I feel like we hit every play-- even without pads. It's pretty much the same kind of practice for us. Now it's almost a little bit easier because they've got more surface."

Sunday and Monday's practices are both open to the fans again, before the Saints get their first off day on Tuesday.