How people on the Northshore are beating the heat this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, LA -- Temperatures are reaching in the 90's this weekend and with the humidity, the heat index feels like its over 100 degrees.

But the heat won't stop some people from getting out of the house. Most of the people at Fountainbleau State Park in Mandeville stayed in the shade, while others took a dip in the lake or went for a splash at the parks water park.

Other ways you can stay cool is going to see a movie, going to the mall, or just something as simple as staying at home with the AC on.

Remember to hydrate and wear sunscreen if you decide to go out.