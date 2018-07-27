What’s going on? Our weekend event picks for July 28-29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you notice a plethora of costumed characters downtown this weekend, don't be alarmed. The largest anime convention in Louisiana is in town.

Here's the lowdown on events to check out around town this weekend.

SATURDAY (JULY 28)

Moonlight on Magazine : The Moonlight on Magazine block party is Saturday evening from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. The fun will be between Austerlitz and Valence streets. Businesses will be open late and celebrating with live music, food, drinks and more. This event is family- and pet-friendly. Click here for more information.

SUNDAY (JULY 29)

New Orleans Baby Cakes : The Baby Cakes are in town and taking on the Tacoma Rainiers. Head on out to the Shrine on Airline for some minor league baseball. The game starts at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $9. Click here for more information.

ALL WEEKEND LONG