× Exclusive: NCAA reopens LSU’s Kristian Fulton’s case; read details of his appeal

LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton could have his two-year suspension reduced or vacated by the NCAA.

In a teleconference Friday, Fulton’s lawyer, Donald Maurice Jackson, was informed that the NCAA would “reopen” the case against Fulton for allegedly tampering with a drug sample during a mandated test on Feb. 2, 2017.

Fulton, a five-star recruit, could be the starter opposite Greedy Williams if he is re-instated.

WGNO Sports obtained a copy of Fulton’s appeal to the NCAA. In it, Jackson says the following facts would “warrant reconsideration and reversal of the penalty imposed against Mr. Fulton.”

Jackson said there were issues relating to the violation of testing protocol, lack of due process in the appeals procedure, and lack of adequate education on NCAA drug and alcohol testing procedures.

In his appeal, Jackson told the NCAA that on its school website, LSU “fails to include information about the sanctions imposed against student-athletes for the conduct underlying Mr. Fulton’s suspension.”

The attorney said this amounts to a mitigating factor that “warrants a reduction, it not a complete reversal, of the sanction imposed against him.”

He also was critical of the individual who administered the February 2017 test.

“Following Mr. Fulton’s alleged effort to impact the drug test, the test administrator, (who WGNO will not identify) either advised or allowed Fulton to utilize the same collection source and to complete the drug test. Fulton then provided a urine sample into the collection source, the same container that contained the original urine sample. The failure to either terminate the drug test altogether or to provide a new testing kit constituted a breach of drug testing protocol under the standards of the United States Anti-Doping Agency, World Anti-Doping Agency and every major professional sports league in North America,” Jackson said in the appeal.

Jackson said the administrator’s “conduct amounted to a major breach of NCAA Drug Testing Protocal.”

WGNO Sports spoke with Fulton’s father, Keith, who said he was “delighted” by Friday’s decision.

He said his son has passed every NCAA mandated drug test, 31 of them, since the February 2017 test.

His father also praised head coach Ed Orgeron for his support.

“Coach O has been first class,” he said.

Keith Fulton said LSU also sent of letter of support to the NCAA, asking that Fulton’s eligibility be restored.

“That was big,” said Fulton.

Fulton signed with LSU in February 2016. He played two games in 2016, against Missouri and Southern Miss. The following week, he suffered a broken finger in practice. It ended his season.

Fulton has not played a down since.