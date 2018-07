× Vereen: hopefully not too long to develop trust with Brees

Saints running back Shane Vereen is an 8 year veteran who has excelled as a pass catcher in the NFL.

Vereen has 221 career receptions and 11 career touchdown catches. Here’s Vereen at practice Friday at training camp at the Saints facility.

A reporter asked Vereen how long will it take for he to develop a trust on the field with quarterback Drew Brees.

In 2015, Vereen had a career high 59 receptions for the New York Giants.