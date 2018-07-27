Trending: Would you try mayo flavored ice cream?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTLAND -- As national ice cream month quickly comes to a close, here’s a flavor that your body might reject.

The ICE Falkirk Ice Cream Shop has received global praise and hostility for their mayo ice cream. That’s right. Mayonnaise.

The Scottish sweets shop was not surprised when the Mayo ice cream took the internet by stor m, as they have had several unique concoctions garner international attention -- like their Nutella flavor and fresh watermelon. They even have an ice cream flavor inspired by Monster Energy drinks.

As far as the mayo flavor is concerned, ICE owner Kyle Gentleman describes it as a "full on hit of fat and cream followed with an eggy milky aftertaste... yum!"

Uhm, we'll just take your word for it, Kyle.