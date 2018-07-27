× Saints after two days: a reporter’s notebook

Anyone who tells you, you can learn about a team in two days in shorts, no pads at training camp, is not being truthful.

But, nonetheless, here’s some observations.

I understand why the Saints find quarterback Taysom Hill such an intriguing prospect. Hill is a freakish athlete, who could be a real threat as a running quarterback in the National Football League.

But, Hill has a long way to go to be an accurate passer, worthy enough to be Drew Brees’ successor. Some of Hill’s throws are on the money, but some are not. Maybe his accuracy will improve, but in the words of our late colleague Rick Gaille, accuracy is not an acquired skill, it is an innate one.

It will be interesting to watch Hill’s progression in pre-season games. And, remember some quarterbacks are much better in games, than they are in practice.

Last season Brees set an NFL record for completions at 72 percent.

His ability to make the right decision and then throw with uncanny accuracy speaks to a hand eye coordination that few on the planet possess.

It is truly a gift.

Running back Jonathan Williams grows on you.

He does not have tremendous shake and doesn’t have blazing speed, but as a runner, he is just solid. It will be interesting to see if he finds a way onto the Saints roster. Preseason for Williams is critical.

Just watching the totality of ability on the Saints roster, this is no doubt their best since the 2011 season.

The Saints have a franchise quarterback, a tremendous group of young players who are still on their rookie contracts, and a group of veterans who will provide ability and leadership.

Head coach Sean Payton will find a message for this group, and hammer it home. That ability is a strength of the head coach.

Friday, safety Marcus Williams was asked about allowing the winning touchdown at Minnesota in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

“That was last year,” said Williams.

He must move on. And, so must the rest of the Saints roster.

Amnesia works both ways, for the bad and the good.

The NFL is a year to year league, unless of course you are the New England Patriots.