NEW ORLEANS– NOPD Officers are on the scene of a double shooting in the French Quarter.

According to police, 2 people were shot shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Conti.

Initial reports have one victim shot in the stomach and the shoulder and another victim shot in the leg.

WGNO News has a crew on the scene and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.