NOPD looking for 14-year-old runaway in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who ran away from her grandfather’s house.

Lamaya Blunt was upset with her mother because she didn’t want to stay with her grandfather on the night of July 26, according to the NOPD.

Blunt left her grandfather’s home in the 7700 block of Henley Street and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

She is about 5’1” tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket or sweatshirt, blue jean shorts, and she was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lamaya Blount is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.