Hollywood South News with Jabari: Casting call for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- 20th Century Fox is searching for a lead character in and around New Orleans for the feature film The Boy Who Knew Too Much. The feature film is based on a true story.

The production is seeking white boys ages 4-7 who can play a 4- to 5-year-old.

If you're interested, send an email to submit@couloncasting.com and include your child's picture and his name and current age. Also, include the parent's names and cell phone number. Casting will respond with an audition time and location if your child is considered.