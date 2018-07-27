Free lipstick at MAC stores this Sunday 💋

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

#BeautyBloggers, Sunday is national lipstick day! 💋

MAC Cosmetics is giving you a chance to pick out a free full-size lipstick at participating stores this Sunday, no purchase necessary.

Customers who visit participating locations on Sunday will be able to choose from one of nine shades being offered for free. (Those that would like to take advantage of the offer online will have to spend $25.)

The nine shades are a mixture of formulas, ranging from Frost to Retro Matte. MAC lipstick normally retails for about $18.50.

Customers who plan on taking advantage of the national lipstick day offer are encouraged to contact their local store for more details or visit their website.