AZ man steals ambulance because it was too hot to walk home

PHOENIX, AZ -- They’re breaking heat records in Phoenix this summer. Temps reaching 115 and 116.

So when a man was discharged from a Phoenix area hospital for heat related injuries... he wanted a lift.

Enter the ambulance Todd Shell is accused of borrowing because he felt it was “too hot to walk home.”

Shell found the ambulance running while paramedics dropped off another patient and decided he wanted to “buy a sandwich.”

He first planned to stop at his house for some cash... but officers used GPS to find the ambulance on the highway.

Once he surrendered, Shell told officers that he intended to return the ambulance.

The ambulance was not damaged.

Shell now faces two felony charges.