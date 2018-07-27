Anastasia, the Asian Tortoise, Visits from Audubon Zoo

Earlier this week, Audubon Aquarium of the Americas announced a new interactive exhibit expected to make its debut next year – a Shark and Ray Touchpool Gallery! The new touchpool will measure around 60-feet long by 16-feet at its widest point to about 9-feet at its narrowest. This is in comparison to the already existing 5-foot by 10-foot pool. This exhibit will remain open during the construction process. This new, larger exhibit will house several different species, including a variety of small sharks and rays, some of which have not at the Aquarium in a while. The cownose rays that are in the existing pool will also be in this new pool. The exhibit will be between the Aquarium’s penguin and sea otter exhibits across from the seahorse display. Construction begins in August and the exhibit is expected to open in the summer of 2019.

“Washed Ashore” special exhibition

The "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea" special exhibition will feature more than a dozen huge aquatic animal sculptures created from plastic trash that was found on the beach. The exhibition hopes to educate a world wide audience about the threat that plastic pollution stands to cause for the ecosystems of the world's oceans and waterways. The exhibit will be at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas from July 27, 2018 through April 30, 2019.

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas

