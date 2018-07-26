Would you eat it? Shark Bait!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Becky from Houma was so excited for us to try her interesting Shark Week Recipe!

Test Kitchen Taylor thinks this recipe is perfect for Shark Week and gave us three tips to make the recipe work.

Melt the butter before adding anything else to the pan Constantly stir the candy mixture Be careful! The candy gets super hot!

Shark Bait Popcorn

4 ounces cinnamon red hots

1/2 stick butter

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup light Karo syrup

1 cup popcorn kernels, popped

In a medium-sized saucepan over medium-high heat, melt the butter, then add in syrup and sugar.

Once combined stir constantly until melted and bubbly, about 8 minutes.

Place popcorn in a huge bowl and pour red sauce over popcorn stirring frequently to cover all the kernels.

Place on a pan and bake in a 250-degree oven for 15 minutes.

Let cool and break apart into bite-sized pieces.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!