Woman and mother arrested for baby's burning death face new charge

NATCHITOCHES, La. — The mother of a 6-month-old baby who was burned to death in Natchitoches and the woman who’s facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the infant’s death are each facing an additional criminal charge.

According to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office, 25-year-old Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith is now charged with first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy for the death of 6-month-old Levi Cole Ellerbe.

The baby’s mother, 23-year-old Hannah Barker, is now charged with principal to first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy.

Barker told police that men banged on the door of her trailer the night of July 17 and sprayed her with pepper spray. She said she fled the trailer to get away from the men, and when she returned, Levi was gone.

About an hour later, the baby was found severely burned about a mile away from the trailer. He was airlifted to a burn center in Shreveport, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A few days later, on July 21, police arrested Smith on one count of first-degree murder.

Barker was arrested July 25 on one count of principal to first-degree murder. Investigators are not releasing details, but they said Barker and Smith knew each other before the baby’s death.