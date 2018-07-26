Who runs the world? NOPD turns to ‘fierce females’ for #LipSyncChallenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- NOPD admits its a "little late to the party" when it comes to the Lip Sync Challenge, but these fierce females assure you it's worth the wait.

Law enforcement agencies around the country have been having a blast putting together the viral videos in which the men and women in uniform lip sync and dance to popular music.

NOPD chose "Run the World" by Beyonce -- with Mardi Gras World as the setting. How appropriate.

"Inspired by another fierce female who loves our city – we couldn’t think of a more fitting song," NOPD said. "The New Orleans Police Department is proud of the nearly 300 female officers currently serving the City of New Orleans."