Take a look at a parade of heroes arriving at New Orleans airport

NEW ORLEANS - It looks like a miniature Mardi Gras parade rolling through Louis Armstrong International Airport.

It is a parade of heroes.

The people in the parade are all veterans of World War II.

And they've flown into New Orleans from Rochester, New York.

They just landed and now they're on the way to The National WWII Museum here in New Orleans.

For many of them it's the first time they've been to the museum.

Charles Barranco was in the Navy during World War II.

When he saw the crowd waiting to greet the veterans, he was overwhelmed.

He says, "it's amazing, it's fantastic, a wonderful welcome, I can't believe, you guys are making this a happy occasion for me."

Ange Sorbello was in the Army Air Corps during World War II.

He cannot wait to step inside The National World War II Museum for the first time ever.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood was there as the veterans stepped off their plane from Rochester.

Wild Bill asked Ange Sorbello was he was most excited to see at the World War II Museum.

Ange says, "oh my God, about everything I've heard of, a lot of things, especially about the Pacific and everything about the Pacific where I was and the whole thing because I enjoy museums anyway, but this one is special."

The veterans are in New Orleans because of actor Gary Sinise Foundation's Soaring Valor program.

The foundation honors American veterans and their families.

They'll be telling their war stories to be part of the museum's collection.