State Troopers stop 2 men with pot, 2 handguns, 3 rifles in Treme

NEW ORLEANS – State Troopers pulled over two men driving through Treme with several bags of marijuana, two handguns, and three assault-style rifles.

Troopers stopped 19-year-old Cyril Hoffman driving a 2006 Lexus LS at the corner of North Claiborne and Lafitte Avenues around 11:30 p.m. on July 25.

As they approached the vehicle, the Troopers smelled marijuana and spotted a rifle on the floorboard on the driver’s side.

Hoffman and his passenger, 21-year-old Decarlo Carter, were both placed under arrest.

A search of the vehicle turned up approximately six ounces of pot, an American Tactical Omni Hybrid .223/5.56 rifle, a Century Arms Micro Draco AK-47 7.62x39mm pistol, an FN PS90 5.7x28mm rifle, a Glock 27 .40cal pistol, and a Century Arms TP9SA 9mm pistol.

All of the weapons were fully loaded, some with extended capacity and drum magazines.

The two men were booked into New Orleans Central Lockup on drug and weapons charges.