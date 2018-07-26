× Shaq cooks up reality show for his new chicken restaurant: report

LAS VEGAS — LSU alumni and four-time NBA finals champion Shaquille O’Neal is ready to make a slam dunk in the restaurant industry.

With the help of Facebook Watch, O’Neal will document himself attempting to juggle his busy life as a celebrity with the strains of designing his own chicken restaurant, according to Variety.

The eight-part documentary series, titled “Big Chicken Shaq,” is going to stream on Facebook Watch and will allow fans to offer feedback every step of the way.

“It’s going to be so much fun designing my own restaurant, and I can’t imagine a better group of people to do it with than with my incredibly loyal Facebook fans,” O’Neal told Variety.

He will combine his unique personality and humor with a platform as interactive as Facebook in an effort to generate as much buzz as possible. His restaurant, Big Chicken, is set to open in Las Vegas.

