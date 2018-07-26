× Northshore Beach in Slidell closed for erosion repair

SLIDELL – A popular beach on the Northshore has been closed while crews work to shore up erosion damage.

Northshore Beach, which is located off of Carr Drive on Lake Pontchartrain, experiences a steady buffeting from rising and falling tides because of its location, according to parish officials.

Recent tidal activity has increased the normal rate of erosion on the beach and exposed underwater obstructions, leading to the temporary shutdown.

Crews will work to fill in the eroded sections of the beach to alleviate any potentially dangerous conditions, according to parish officials.

Officials have not said when the beach will reopen.