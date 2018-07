× NOPD : Shooting investigation in the 7th ward that left one man injured

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the 7th ward.

Police say it happened around 10 p.m. on July 25th on Frenchman and North Villere Streets.

A man was shot there in the leg and chest.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

There’s no word on any suspect(s), motive, or his condition.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.