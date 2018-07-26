Blue Bell Releases Newest Flavor, Key Lime Mango Tart

Good Morning New Orleans team tries Blue Bell Ice Cream's newest flavor released, Key Lime Mango Tart. The ice cream company says the new flavor is a sweet and tangy key lime ice cream blended with graham cracker crust pieces and a mango sauce swirl. July is National Ice Cream Month.
