Blue Bell Releases Newest Flavor, Key Lime Mango Tart

Posted 8:30 AM, July 26, 2018, by , Updated at 08:31AM, July 26, 2018

Good Morning New Orleans team tries Blue Bell Ice Cream's newest flavor released, Key Lime Mango Tart. The ice cream company says the new flavor is a sweet and tangy key lime ice cream blended with graham cracker crust pieces and a mango sauce swirl. July is National Ice Cream Month.