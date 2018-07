Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, the Academy of the Sacred Heart is hosting a group of 10 high school students from all across the United States.

These students came to New Orleans for an educational service trip centered around "Healthy Waters," and they will be doing volunteer work and learning about Louisiana's coastal erosion problem and the impact that loss has on our state.

Some of that time was spent visiting our station and learning about meteorology and weather in our area.