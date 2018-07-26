Funeral services announced for broadcaster and educator Paul Beaulieu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Funeral services have been announced for New Orleans broadcaster and educator Paul Beaulieu.

Beaulieu died Tuesday and had been a fixture on local television and radio stations for decades. He was also a staunch supporter of his beloved St. Aug, as a teacher and through the alumni association.

His death prompted statements from Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans-born actor Wendell Pierce.

He worked with the Urban League against injustice. He challenged the religion they taught to him but they disgraced. He was so authentic he had to be in TREME on TV, while he was a radio legend. Paul Beaulieu RIP pic.twitter.com/XOXBfBvebJ — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) July 25, 2018

"He was a community leader who spoke with strength and conviction for those who couldn’t. Just Friday, I had the pleasure of spending time with him as a guest on his radio show,”Cantrellsaid. "We engaged in provocative dialogue about moving our city forward. There are few more passionate about New Orleans than Paul Beaulieu was. We will proudly remember him as a legendary journalist here in our city.”

A Mass will be held Tuesday (July 31) at 11 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m.

Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Ave.

Charbonnet-Labat-Glapion Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.