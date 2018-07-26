Family of Maurice Granton says video shows he was unjustifiably killed by Chicago police

The father of a Chicago man who was fatally shot in the back by a police officer last month said he believes video he watched Wednesday shows his son killed in cold blood.

Authorities showed body camera and surveillance video of the June 6 incident to the family before releasing it to the media.

“It’s the most terrible feeling you can ever feel, to see one of your children killed, and especially by a policeman who is supposed to serve and protect him,” Maurice Granton Sr. said. “Whatever (my son) was doing, it was an arrestable offense.”

Maurice Granton Jr., 24, never had a gun in his hand, his family and attorneys said. Police said just after the shooting that Granton had a weapon and there was an armed encounter with officers.

Videos show Granton running from one officer, eluding that officer by quickly scaling a fence that borders a gravel parking lot, and being shot while on or getting down from a second fence seconds later. Within four minutes, police stand over a pistol about 20 to 30 feet from his body.

Four shots are heard in a video recorded by an officer who could not scale the first fence. The first shot heard comes four seconds before a trio of shots.

Police have said the other officer fired three times, but that officer’s body camera does not have audio at the time Granton drops from the fence and to the ground. Chicago police would not comment on the fourth shot.

The officer who killed Granton was placed on routine administrative leave for 30 days in June, authorities said at the time.

The police accountability office is investigating the incident and on Wednesday released seven videos, three audio clips, a response report that summarizes an interview with the officer who fired shots and a brief incident report.

“Why isn’t this man charged with a crime?” Granton’s father asked.

Granton was shot after he ran from a plainclothes officer in the South Side neighborhood of Bronzeville, according to police.

“Responding officers commanded him to stop, at which point the man produced a weapon and an armed encounter between the offender and police ensued. An officer discharged his weapon, fatally striking the offender,” police said at the time.

CNN reached out to police on Wednesday but they referred requests to the civilian oversight board. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability wouldn’t comment on an ongoing investigation.

In a statement, COPA said it has “a duty to preserve investigative integrity and be prudent in its release to not compromise the investigation. COPA’s commitment to transparency also includes the release of all available audio” and Office of Emergency Management & Communications and 911 recordings.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Granton was shot in the back, CNN affiliate WLS reported. CNN has reached out to the medical examiner’s office.

Granton’s father said his son was not the type of person who would confront police officers with a weapon.

Family attorney Antonio Romanucci called on authorities to produce evidence of an armed encounter.

“If there wasn’t one, then we want justice, with discipline, termination, and justice in the courts,” he said.