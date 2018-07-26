Confirmed: Dogs react to human emotions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Has this happened to you before? You start to cry, and your dog is immediately there to console you?

New research published in the journal Learning & Behavior, found that dogs moved faster to open a door to reach their owners when they made crying noises and anxiously repeated “help” compared to those owners who casually hummed “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” and repeated “help” in a calm tone.

On average, the dogs whose owners sounded distressed opened the door within 23.43 seconds, while the dog owners that hummed the lullaby took an average of 95.89 seconds to open the door.

The study could prove essential in better understanding what influences dogs and especially service dogs in assisting their owners in emergency situations.