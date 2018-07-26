A parasite found in cat poop could be reducing fear of failure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the University of Colorado, a mind-controlling parasite found in cat feces may give people the courage to become entrepreneurs.

The study, released on Tuesday, found that people who have been infected with the Toxoplasma gondii parasite are more likely to major in business or have started their own business vs. non-infected people.

Stefanie Johnson of the University of Colorado says the parasite reportedly makes rodents unafraid of cats and may be reducing the fear of failure in people.

The good news: A parasite in cat poop could be reducing our fear of failure... 💩

The bad news: Toxoplasmosis has been linked to a greater risk of car accidents, mental illness, neuroticism, drug abuse and suicide.