NEW ORLEANS– A teen from Arkansas, Matt Hardin, recently posted a video of his dog named Riley barking on Twitter saying that it sounded exactly like Britney Spears’ opening riff of her mega-hit song, “Toxic.”

Since he posted it, the video has been viewed over 5 million times, and received close to 200,000 retweets. We wonder if Riley will be barking, “Baby, One More Time” next!

Take a listen to the Britney crooning pooch here: