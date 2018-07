× 2 adults, 2 chuildren shot in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that sent four people to the hospital.

The NOPD says a man, woman, and two juveniles were shot around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.

They were rushed to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting.