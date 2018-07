Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOW. COLOR US IMPRESSED. 🌈

Instagram user @nail_sunny is notorious for her unique nail art but this back to school look is pretty legit!

The Russian nail salon sculpted the nails with acrylic for additional length, then shaped and styled the nails to resemble colored pencils.

Incredibly, @nail_sunny used real colored pencils for the tips so you’re actually able to color with your finger nails!

How fun is this? Follow them on Instagram for more crazy nail art.