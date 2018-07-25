× Zach Strief tapped as new Saints radio announcer

NEW ORLEANS — Retired New Orleans Saint Zach Strief will replace Jim Henderson as the team’s play-by-play announcer.

Strief, who played offensive tackle for the Saints from 2006-2017, will join former teammate Deuce McAllister in the booth, according to a release from Entercom, the owner of WWL Radio, the flagship radio station for the Saints.

“When we set the criteria for the new ‘Voice of the Saints’ we were looking for someone who would make the professional play calls, as well as someone who has a deep connection to the team, the fans and our community,” said Chris Wegmann, senior vice president and market manager for Entercom New Orleans. “Zach possesses all of those qualities, knows the game firsthand and is a fixture in the New Orleans community. We’re very excited about adding him to the team.”

Henderson, who served as the Voice of the Saints for 30 years, announced his retirement in February.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity and humbled by the faith WWL and the Saints have in me,” Strief said. “I also want all Saints fans to know I will work tirelessly to bring you the best game day experience possible. Nobody will work harder to live up to the expectations of Saints fans.”

In addition to calling Saints games, Strief will be a guest on “Sports Talk with Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic,” for special Saints Training Camp broadcasts starting July 26.