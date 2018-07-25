× President Donald Trump’s Star Vandalized Again on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES, CA — President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized again Wednesday morning sometime before 3:30am.

The president’s star at Hollywood and Highland was reduced to literal rubble after someone used a pickax to destroy it.

Video distributed online showed that a pickax was left on the ground at the scene.

This is the second time President Trump’s star has been vandalized since pursuing his political aspirations.

In October of 2016, James Lambert Otis wore a construction uniform while wielding a pickax, defacing the star.

That incident was caught on camera and Otis was taken into custody after admitting responsibility.

No further details on Wednesday’s incident were immediately available. There has not been an arrest made in today’s attack.