Police: South Louisiana teen forced to live in shed, eat scraps

OPELOUSAS, La. — A Louisiana couple is facing felony cruelty to a juvenile charges for reportedly forcing their 14-year-old son to live in a shed without air conditioning and feeding him only leftover scraps from other family members, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began their investigation June 23 when someone reported that a 14-year-old boy said he had been living in an unairconditioned shed for weeks. The teen reportedly told the witness that he was only being fed scraps from family members.

When detectives went to the home, the teen was sitting on the front porch. He told deputies that he hadn’t bathed or eaten in “a couple of days.”

Investigators went to the shed and found a sofa set with a pillow and blanket, a black trash bag with clothes in it and a table with deodorant and cologne sitting on top. The shed had an air conditioner, but it didn’t work, according to the sheriff’s office.

The child’s parents allegedly made him live in the shed because “he kept stealing and he would not do chores.”

“The parents had to put a lock on the pantry because the juvenile would also steal food,” deputies said.

The teen told investigators he had been living in the shed for about three weeks.