Police seek DNA sample from person of interest in homicide investigation

New Orleans – Police are looking to obtain a DNA sample from a person of interest in a 2017 shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded in the 7th Ward.

Investigators say Cedric Jones, 30, is not wanted in connection to the September 28th shooting at the intersection of North Rocheblave and Allen Streets but say they need his DNA sample to further their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Thaddeus Williams at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.