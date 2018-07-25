Police: Covington teen uploaded diss track hours before drive-by shooting at rival’s house

COVINGTON – A teen who made a rap video threatening a rival has been arrested for shooting up the rival’s house while three children were inside.

Eighteen-year-old Avery Fabre uploaded a homemade rap video on July 16, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told investigators he believes the video contained threats aimed at him.

Later on that day, Fabre, his 17-year-old cousin, and 18-year-old Johnterrius McDowell climbed into a grey Hyundai Sonata and drove to the victim’s house on North Pontchartrain Drive in Lacombe.

Fabre fired shots at the house, and several struck the building, according to the STPSO.

Two adults and three children were inside the home at the time of the drive-by.

Officers caught up to Fabre and his cousin on July 24 when they were spotted shooting dice with McDowell in front of a home in Covington.

Fabre had marijuana in his pocket and McDowell had a stolen pistol in his pocket at the time of their arrest, according to the STPSO.

All three teens face five counts each of assault by drive-by shooting, along with assorted drug and weapons charges.