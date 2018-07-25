Parade of veterans arrive in New Orleans to visit WWII Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- More than two dozen WWII veterans paraded through the New Orleans airport today as part of their trip to the National WWII Museum.

Veterans are flown in from across the country every year thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation, started by actor Gary Sinise.

For many, it's their first time seeing the nationally acclaimed museum that's a monument to their valor.

Not only do they tour the museum, they also get to sit down and tell their war stories for the WWII Museum's collection.

Asked what he's most excited about seeing at the museum, one veteran told WGNO, "Oh my God, just about everything I've heard of."

"I will enjoy whole thing. I enjoy museums anyway, but this one is special," he said.