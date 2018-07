× NOPD to conduct sobriety checkpoint this weekend

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Orleans Parish on Friday, July 27.

The checkpoint will begin at 9 p.m. on the 27th and run through 3 a.m. on July 28.

The location of the checkpoint is not being released.

The NOPD asks drivers to prepare for minimal delays and to have their driver’s license, proof of insurance, and any other pertinent vehicle information handy.