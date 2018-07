× NOPD: Shooting investigation near the Florida neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS —┬áNew Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Florida neighborhood in the 9th Ward.

Police say it happened Tuesday night, July 24th, around 10 p.m., at the intersection of Clouet and North Galvez Streets.

A man was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on his condition, a motive, or any suspects at this time.

if you know anything you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504- 822-1111.