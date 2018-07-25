× NOPD fires two officers accused of beating man outside Mid-City bar

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD has fired the two officers who were arrested after a fight outside of Mid-City Yacht Club sent one man to the hospital with severe injuries.

According to NOPD, the officers, John Galman and Spencer Sutton, were off-duty when they were in a fight near the 400 block of South St. Patrick Street. The man’s injuries were severe enough to send him to the hospital. Investigators said video evidence shows that Galman and Sutton were the aggressors in the fight.

Galman and Sutton, both of whom graduated from the NOPD Academy in December 2017, were booked for simple battery. They were still on their probationary employment period with NOPD.

NOPD announced Tuesday that the department had begun termination proceedings. Wednesday afternoon, NOPD said the officers had been fired.

Investigators are also trying to determine whether the beating meets the elements of a federal civil rights violation case.

Mid-City Yacht Club owners said on their Facebook page that the victim, George Gomez, was a regular at the bar. They said they are “sickened” by what happened and are planning a fundraiser to help with his medical expenses.