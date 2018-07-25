New site offers celebrity shout-outs for social media

A new site has launched to give you access to some of your favorite influencers and celebrities.
It’s called Cameo and it’s a service that offers video shout-outs that you can share on social media.
Whether you just want a hello or you’re looking to give your bestie a birthday gift... Cameo says the service has been used for prom invitations, marriage proposals, even baby gender reveals.
Prices differ based on celebrity status but typically cost about $35 each.
There are nearly 3,000 celebrities collaborating with Cameo and each video is unique based on your request.
Cameo.com for more information.