Love it, Like it, Hate it: Ready-Made DIPS!

Posted 6:10 AM, July 25, 2018, by

Dips of all kinds are an easy answer for any summertime party, tailgate, or just having friends overbut our choice of dip can make it or break it, nutritionally speaking.  Today we’re Getting the Skinny on the best & worst of some of the most popular on shelves.

 

 

LOVE IT!

 

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: Deli Meat

Guacamole + DIY Creamy Dips made with GREEK yogurt 

  • Rich in protein and/or healthy plant-based fats, these dips pack in a nutritional punch + can be made with little or no added salt or sugar

Salsa

  • It’s the lowest calorie dip around – but sodium content varies widely. Fortunately, DIY pico de gallo or fresh salsa is also incredibly easy to make

 

 

LIKE IT!

 

Hummus

  • Chickpeas & olive oil; main drawback is typically the sodium, and the fact that most hummus has more fat than carbs, and more carbs than protein.

 

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough + Mixes!

Greek Yogurt Dip (Pre-Made)

  • Typically more carbs, more thickeners and stabilizers added. Still a decent option compared to other creamy dips

 

 

HATE IT!

 

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: Food Colors

Store-bought Ranch, Dill, French Onion Creamy Dips

  • First few ingredients typically include cheap, bulking ingredients like oil, corn starch and sugar

 

Store-bought Spinach & Artichoke Dips

  • Typically contain more salt, sugar and corn syrup than actual spinach or artichokes

 

Store-bought Queso – e.g. Tostitos Salsa Con Queso

  • The jarred stuff is made with milk, cheese and oil, plus artificial colors Yellow 5 & Yellow 6

 

 

 

###

 

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune!   And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD