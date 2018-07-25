× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Ready-Made DIPS!

Dips of all kinds are an easy answer for any summertime party, tailgate, or just having friends over – but our choice of dip can make it or break it, nutritionally speaking. Today we’re Getting the Skinny on the best & worst of some of the most popular on shelves.

LOVE IT!

Guacamole + DIY Creamy Dips made with GREEK yogurt

Rich in protein and/or healthy plant-based fats, these dips pack in a nutritional punch + can be made with little or no added salt or sugar

Salsa

It’s the lowest calorie dip around – but sodium content varies widely. Fortunately, DIY pico de gallo or fresh salsa is also incredibly easy to make

LIKE IT!

Hummus

Chickpeas & olive oil; main drawback is typically the sodium, and the fact that most hummus has more fat than carbs, and more carbs than protein.

Greek Yogurt Dip (Pre-Made)

Typically more carbs, more thickeners and stabilizers added. Still a decent option compared to other creamy dips

HATE IT!

Store-bought Ranch, Dill, French Onion Creamy Dips

First few ingredients typically include cheap, bulking ingredients like oil, corn starch and sugar

Store-bought Spinach & Artichoke Dips

Typically contain more salt, sugar and corn syrup than actual spinach or artichokes

Store-bought Queso – e.g. Tostitos Salsa Con Queso

The jarred stuff is made with milk, cheese and oil, plus artificial colors Yellow 5 & Yellow 6

###

